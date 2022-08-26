Anupam Kher opens up on South vs Bollywood films debate

Anupam Kher is enjoying the success of his most recent Telugu film, Karthikeya 2.

The actor has a sizable fan base on social media and is very active there.

He recently discussed the dispute between South and Bollywood films in an interview.

Advertisement

Anupam Kher needs no introduction. The veteran actor has given his fans several reasons to cherish his performances with the choice of movies he did.

In films such as Baby, Special 26, A Wednesday, Vivah, and others, Kher has exhibited his acting prowess. The actor has a sizable fan base on social media and is very active there.

Currently, Anupam Kher is enjoying the success of his most recent Telugu film, Karthikeya 2. The Kashmir Files was successful earlier. Kher recently discussed the continuing dispute between South and Bollywood films in an interview.

Also Read Latvia demolishes the last Soviet memorial in Eastern Europe. On August 25, workers took down the 80-meter obelisk, to the delight...

While talking, Anupam Kher said, “You make things for consumers. (Problem starts) the day you start looking down on consumers, that, ‘we’re doing you a favour by making a great film. Now you are watching a great film.’ Greatness is achieved by a collective effort and that I have learnt by doing films in Telugu…I just did another film in Telugu, I did a film in the Tamil language, I’m going to do a Malayalam film.”

He further added, “I think over there, I’m not differentiating between the two but I think (their) cinema is relevant because they are not aping Hollywood. They are telling stories, over here we are selling stars.”

Advertisement

Also Read Sohum Shah says that working on the set of Maharani Season 2 was as easy as going on a picnic Sohum Shah is a popular Indian actor. The filmmaker has appeared in...

Speaking of Karthikeya 2, it is the follow-up to the 2014 movie Karthikeya and stars Nikhil Siddhartha in an adventure drama.

Anupama Parameswaran played Mugdha in the Chandoo Mondeti-directed movie, which also starred Anupam Kher as Dhanvantri, Srinivasa Reddy as Sadananda, Harsha Chemudu as Suleman, and Adithya Menon as Santanu.