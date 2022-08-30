Anupam Kher addressed recent comments made by Anurag Kashyap on Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films.

Anupam Kher, an actor, addressed recent comments made by director Anurag Kashyap on Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films.

The actor also implied that some high-profile films’ box office flops this year were brought on by specific actors’ past insults of the nation, which fans discovered on social media and utilized to create boycott trends.

Anupam Kher responded to Anurag’s assertion that Aditya Chopra did not empower his directors and had complete control over every element of his films, “I am very, very proud of Aditya Chopra. Yash ji’s family is like my own family. To build an empire like Yash Raj Films is not an easy thing.” Anurag is not the “ultimate authority on human behaviour,” he claimed. This year, YRF has given us back-to-back flops like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Samrat Prithviraj, and Shamshera.

He was also questioned about the recent spate of Bollywood box office duds, in particular concerning comments he made about how some people’s past would finally catch up with them.

He proclaimed that each poor Hindi film is a failure for the entire industry and that he wouldn’t want to hit someone who was already down.

Anupam denied that he was making any specific reference to Aamir Khan. “People understand who I’m hinting at. I’ve also made some statements that haunt me. But I am for my country first, if anybody does not say nice things about my country, I feel a little hurt.”

He added, “You shouldn’t say not nice things about people when they’re films haven’t worked. I am pained if somebody’s film has not worked. We all make (controversial statements), but when you’re in a position of responsibility, you have to make responsible statements.”

Boycott efforts were launched against both Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, which may have, at least in part, contributed to their box office failure. Anupam has appeared in The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2 this year, both of which have been profitable.