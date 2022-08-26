The actor stated he was their favorite and had collaborated on films with each of these studios.

Anupam Kher is an accomplished performer who has participated in numerous international ventures. His most recent acting role was in the widely acclaimed movie The Kashmir Files.

Kher recently made fun of some of the biggest Bollywood production companies, including Dharma, Yash Raj Films, and Sajid Nadiadwala, by asserting that the reason he isn’t as visible in mainstream Bollywood is because these companies no longer use him.

Anupam Kher stated in a conversation, “I am not a part of mainstream cinema in India today. I am not. I am not doing any Karan Johar film, I am not doing any Sajid Nadiadwala film, I am not doing any Aditya Chopra film because the offers have not come. I was a darling of all these people. I have done everybody’s films. But I am not blaming them for not casting me anymore. But because they were not casting me in their films, I found a path where I did a Tamil film called Connect, I did a Telugu film called Tiger Nageswara Rao. I have also done Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.”

He continued by saying that while he did feel horrible, he was regaining his identity as an actor.”Otherwise I could’ve have sat down & said, ‘Arey yaar mere dost aur mere jo itne kareebi they ek zamaane mein, mujhe ab lete nahin hain filmon mein toh main ab kya karoon main toh barbaad ho gaya.’ Of course mujhe takleef hoti hai, dukh hota hai ki kyun nahin lete bhai main toh inki sab filmon mein kaam karta tha. But, it’s not a complaint & neither am I holding it against them. I am just saying that sometimes when one door shuts, so many other windows & doors open. I am rediscovering myself as an actor.”