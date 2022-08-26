Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Anupam Kher says Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala don’t cast him anymore
Anupam Kher says Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala don’t cast him anymore

Anupam Kher says Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala don’t cast him anymore

Articles
Advertisement
Anupam Kher says Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala don’t cast him anymore

Anupam Kher believes The Kashmir Files is the perfect example of mid-budget films going big. 

Advertisement
  • The actor stated he was their favorite and had collaborated on films with each of these studios.
  • But he had no idea what had happened since.

Anupam Kher claimed he was their favorite and had collaborated on films with all of these studios, but he had no idea what had happened since.

Advertisement

Anupam Kher is an accomplished performer who has participated in numerous international ventures. His most recent acting role was in the widely acclaimed movie The Kashmir Files.

Also Read

Diljit Dosanjh lends his support to fans seeking justice for Sidhu Moose Wala
Diljit Dosanjh lends his support to fans seeking justice for Sidhu Moose Wala

Diljit Dosanjh promoted candle march in support of Sidhu Moose Wala. The...

Kher recently made fun of some of the biggest Bollywood production companies, including Dharma, Yash Raj Films, and Sajid Nadiadwala, by asserting that the reason he isn’t as visible in mainstream Bollywood is because these companies no longer use him.

The actor stated he was their favorite and had collaborated on films with each of these studios, but he had no idea what had happened since.

Anupam Kher stated in a conversation, “I am not a part of mainstream cinema in India today. I am not. I am not doing any Karan Johar film, I am not doing any Sajid Nadiadwala film, I am not doing any Aditya Chopra film because the offers have not come. I was a darling of all these people. I have done everybody’s films. But I am not blaming them for not casting me anymore. But because they were not casting me in their films, I found a path where I did a Tamil film called Connect, I did a Telugu film called Tiger Nageswara Rao. I have also done Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.”

Also Read

Vivek Agnihotri and Kartik Aaryan pose while he refers to them as ‘small town outsiders’
Vivek Agnihotri and Kartik Aaryan pose while he refers to them as ‘small town outsiders’

Vivek Agnihotri shared pictures with Kartik Aaryan on Instagram. The pair were...

Advertisement

He continued by saying that while he did feel horrible, he was regaining his identity as an actor.”Otherwise I could’ve have sat down & said, ‘Arey yaar mere dost aur mere jo itne kareebi they ek zamaane mein, mujhe ab lete nahin hain filmon mein toh main ab kya karoon main toh barbaad ho gaya.’ Of course mujhe takleef hoti hai, dukh hota hai ki kyun nahin lete bhai main toh inki sab filmon mein kaam karta tha. But, it’s not a complaint & neither am I holding it against them. I am just saying that sometimes when one door shuts, so many other windows & doors open. I am rediscovering myself as an actor.”

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story