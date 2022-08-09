Anurag Kashyap says improper accusations ‘bother’ him

Anurag Kashyap discussed #MeToo in a recent interview.

I’ve been abused in the past, so I know what it means to be abused.

Anurag Kashyap told Siddharth Kannan in a YouTube interview that it bothers him when people accuse him of doing something wrong because he has been abused in the past. The person in charge of Gangs of Wasseypur said, “It bothers me a lot that you said that. I’ve been abused in the past, so I know what it means to be abused. So, when someone says something like this about me, it bothers me.

I don’t care if you say I killed someone or did something else bad. When you accuse me of doing something wrong or not right, it bothers me and makes me very angry. I know what that means because I was abused as a child and also have been abused.”

He also said, “The last thing you want to do is hurt someone else, and it bothers me when someone says that.”

Anurag Kashyap’s next film, Dobaaraa, will be the third time Taapsee Pannu and him have worked together after Manmarziyaan and Saand Ki Aankh. People say that the movie is a new-age thriller. It’s set to come out on August 19 of this year.

Not only will Taapsee work with Anurag Kashyap again, but she will also work with Pavail Gulati again.

Taapsee and Pavail had already worked together in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, which will come out in 2020. Dobaaraa is being made by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies and Sunir Khetarpal’s ATHENA. The movie is being directed by Anurag Kashyap.