Anurag Kashyap says we are living in strange times

Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming thriller Dobaaraa stars Taapsee Pannu.

He noted that Sushant Singh Rajput continues to trend every day two years after his death.

Also claims he cannot make films like Black Friday and Gangs Of Wasseypur in today’s times.

Advertisement

Anurag Kashyap also claims he cannot make films like Black Friday and Gangs Of Wasseypur in today’s times.

Anurag Kashyap, whose upcoming thriller Dobaaraa stars Taapsee Pannu, discussed how things have changed significantly since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in an interview. He noted that the actor continues to trend every day even two years after his passing and that everything has been boycotted.

The filmmaker said that we all are living in strange times and we all have to survive. In an interaction with Indian Express, he said, ” We are living in very strange times. Two years later, Sushant Singh Rajput still trends every day. These are strange times, where everything is to be boycotted. It is not just on one side, it is happening across. Everyone is being boycotted: political parties, the Indian cricket team, everyone. This country now has a boycott culture. if you are not being boycotted, then you don’t matter”.

Also Read Amitabh Bachchan talks about ‘gaalis’ and ‘trolls’ he suffers Amitabh Bachchan had no prior knowledge of blogging or the online world....

Taapsee Pannu recently said that she wants her movie to be boycotted as well since she aspires to be in the same category as Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar. Today, boycott has taken over as everyone’s top issue, particularly in Bollywood.

And just like Anurag stated, if you are not being boycotted, you are irrelevant. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha boycott trends because of his anti-Indian remarks, Ranveer Singh getting boycotted, going nude, and more.

Advertisement

And just like Anurag stated, if you are not being boycotted, you are irrelevant. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha boycott trends because of his anti-Indian remarks, Ranveer Singh getting boycotted, going nude, and more.

Also Read Kareena Kapoor says Everybody looks at Taimur like a star 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an original adaptation of 'Forrest Gump'. The film...

Even worse, he asserted that no one would be willing to pay for a movie that is “remotely based on politics and religion.” They are secretive about these things, which is why there are no takers. He further expressed the worry that if the filmmaker is not allowed the freedom to create what he wants, how can a filter show what is happening in today’s day and age.