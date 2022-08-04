Anushka shared photos of herself and Virat Kohli wearing matching attire on Instagram.

Anushka is now getting ready for Chakda Xpress, her upcoming movie.

The film will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket.

Anushka Sharma revealed that she has always wanted to start ‘a band with a cute boy’ which she now found in her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli.

Anushka shared photos of herself and Virat Kohli wearing matching attire on Instagram on Thursday.

Anushka posed in the first photo with her eyes closed, showing her teeth, and making the “rock” symbol. Virat posed while standing next to her. Anushka appeared in the picture sporting a white T-shirt, a bluish-green jacket, a cropped pair of light blue jeans, and sneakers. Virat chose a white T-shirt, dark blue jeans, a jacket that was a similar shade of bluish green, and white shoes.

In the following image, Anushka is seen holding Virat while grinning and flashing the victor’s sign. As he posed next to Anushka, the cricketer laughed as well. The pair was in a room with a mirror in the corner, a table, and seats.

“Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy,” Anushka wrote in the caption of the image she shared. Actor Gajraj Rao responded to the article by posting many fire emojis. Natasha Poonawalla removed the emojis of clapping hands.

A few days after her return from her trip to Europe with Virat and their daughter Vamika, Anushka made a post on her blog. They spent the previous few weeks on holiday in Paris and London.

In London, the couple went to an Indian restaurant and watched American vocalist Krishna Das perform. Additionally, they were observed strolling around the city with Vamika.

Anushka is now getting ready for Chakda Xpress, her upcoming movie. Prosit Roy is directing the movie, which will be available on Netflix. After a three-year absence, she will be seen by moviegoers.

Anushka most recently appeared in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero, which starred Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, in 2018.

Talking about the film, Anushka Sharma said, as quoted by news agency, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

