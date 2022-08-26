Anushka Sharma is back in action as she continues her training in England for Chakda ‘Xpress

Chakda ‘Xpress is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, a former Indian captain.

Anushka Sharma stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the Netflix movie.

It will be her first film following the birth of her baby Vamika.

One of the most adaptable actresses in Bollywood is Anushka Sharma. She made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2008 romantic comedy Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which was a success. She gained notoriety with the 2010 movie Band Baaja Baaraat.

Among other well-known Indian movies, she has worked on PK, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga, Dil Dhadakne Do, NH10, and Phillauri. With Chakda ‘Xpress, the actress, who has had a significant break from the big screen, will make her on-screen return.

Anushka’s most recent appearance was in Zero, a 2018 Aanand L Rai movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She just flew to England to film Chakda ‘Xpress, and she has since returned to her preparation for the OTT release.

Anushka frequently gives her admirers a peek into her personal and professional lives on social media. In connection with it, she just posted a behind-the-scenes video of training on her Instagram account. “Training begins #chakdaxpress,” Anushka captioned.

Her first film following the birth of her baby Vamika, whom she and her husband Virat Kohli welcomed into the world in 2021, is Chakda ‘Xpress.

Back in January when the movie was announced and shared the teaser, Anushka wrote: “Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

In the Netflix movie, which stars Anushka as Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, Goswami plays the role. It is produced by Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Prosit Roy.