Anushka Sharma laughs at her thin eyebrows

Anushka Sharma has shared a throwback picture from her teenage years. She posed with a friend in the photograph taken in Goa.

Anushka Sharma published a flashback photo on her Instagram account, giving her followers a look into her teenage years.

The actor made fun of thin eyebrows and appeared to be wearing the current style in the photo taken when she was a teenager.

The image was first posted on Instagram Stories by Anushka’s pal Kanika Karvinkop.

Anushka was depicted in the image sporting a tank top and denim trousers with a stone adornment in the form of a flower on the small pocket, which Kanika said was taken in Goa in 2004.

She had a crimson tote bag on her shoulder with a long strap. Anushka, who would have been 16 at the time, also sported the period-appropriate long, thin eyebrows.

Kanika made fun of her and Anushka’s eyebrows as she captioned the picture, “Lolll @anushkasharma look what I found. Our eyebrows tho hahaha. Goa, 2004?” Anushka also agreed with her friend’s caption about their eyebrows and reposted it on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Hahaha,” adding a tongue sticking out emoji.

Anushka relocated to Mumbai in 2007—roughly three years after the photo was taken—and began her first modelling gig for fashion designer Wendell Rodricks.

She made her Bollywood debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008, costarring Shah Rukh Khan.

In addition to earning her nominations for Best Actress and Best Female Debut at the Filmfare Awards, the movie was a huge commercial success, being the second-highest grossing Hindi movie of that year behind Ghajini.

The actor was most recently seen in Zero and will celebrate 15 years in the Hindi film industry next year (2018).

She will next be seen in Chakda ‘Xpress, a biography on Jhulan Goswami, the former captain of India’s national women’s cricket team. Anushka’s first movie in four years will be the Prosit Roy-directed project, which will air on Netflix.