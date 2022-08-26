Anushka Sharma posted a picture of her brother and Vamika

The actress Anushka Sharma tweeted a previously unreleased photo of her brother Karnesh Ssharma and her daughter Vamika on social media.

When she was busy filming her upcoming film, “Chakda Xpress.”

In order to wish Karnesh a happy birthday, she posted the photo.

Advertisement

The actress Anushka Sharma tweeted a previously unreleased photo of her brother Karnesh Sharma and her daughter Vamika on social media. When she was busy filming her upcoming film, “Chakda Xpress.” In order to wish Karnesh a happy birthday, she posted the photo.

Anushka shared the flashback photo on her Instagram account. Karnesh is pictured cradling Vamika the infant in his arms. The starlet added a red heart symbol while hiding her face.

Also Read Anushka Sharma is back in action as she continues her training in England for Chakda ‘Xpress Chakda 'Xpress is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, a former...

Anushka added the words “Love you” and a red heart emoji to the image before sharing it with her followers. Karnesh uploaded the images with the message “More.” Look at this:

In January 2021, Anushka and Virat Kohli welcomed their new baby. The two have kept Vamika hidden from the public eye ever since. The couple asked the media and paparazzi not to take images of Vamika and to respect their privacy in a statement they issued shortly after the birth of their daughter.

Advertisement

Also Read Anushka Sharma laughs at her thin eyebrows Anushka Sharma shared a throwback picture from her teenage years on Instagram....

Anushka is now in England because she is working on her upcoming “Chakda Xpress” movie. She will be seen portraying Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film. The actress is making every effort to perform at Jhulan’s level. The movie will debut on an OTT platform.