Anushka Sharma posted a picture of her brother and Vamika

Anushka Sharma is back in action as she continues her training in England for Chakda ‘Xpress
Chakda 'Xpress is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, a former...
The actress Anushka Sharma tweeted a previously unreleased photo of her brother Karnesh Sharma and her daughter Vamika on social media. When she was busy filming her upcoming film, “Chakda Xpress.” In order to wish Karnesh a happy birthday, she posted the photo.
Anushka shared the flashback photo on her Instagram account. Karnesh is pictured cradling Vamika the infant in his arms. The starlet added a red heart symbol while hiding her face.
In January 2021, Anushka and Virat Kohli welcomed their new baby. The two have kept Vamika hidden from the public eye ever since. The couple asked the media and paparazzi not to take images of Vamika and to respect their privacy in a statement they issued shortly after the birth of their daughter.
Anushka is now in England because she is working on her upcoming “Chakda Xpress” movie. She will be seen portraying Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film. The actress is making every effort to perform at Jhulan’s level. The movie will debut on an OTT platform.
