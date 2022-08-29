Anushka Sharma is an Indian actress who has been working for almost a decade and a half.

Anushka Sharma is an Indian actress who has been working for almost a decade and a half. She has worked in iconic Indian films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, Phillauri among others.

She also made movies with her production company, Clean Slate Filmz. Movies like BulBul and Paatal Lok, which she made, were praised by critics. She left in the end so she could focus on her acting career and do her job as a mom.

Anushka Sharma worked hard on her Netflix film Chakda ‘Xpress. Her behind-the-scenes video shows how hard she worked on the film. Reading Chakda Xpress’ script opened her eyes. “I loved the script. I’m confident it will do the same for you.

The actress exclaimed, “That’s it!” mid-training. “I regret not presenting this film in person. We’re here to help you quickly. I can’t wait to watch this movie. Now I have to hurry to practice, but I can’t wait for you to watch this movie on Netflix. From what I can see, the actress is giving the project her all.

Anushka Sharma took a break from acting in 2018. She was last seen in Zero, which Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif also starred in and was directed by Aanand L. Rai. Chakda ‘Xpress, her new movie about Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, will soon be shown online for the first time. It will be interesting to see what movie the actress from NH10 works on after Chakda ‘Xpress.

