Anushka Sharma undergo cricket training for Chakda Xpress in England

Anushka Sharma undergo cricket training for Chakda Xpress in England
  • Chakda ‘Xpress is inspired by the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.
  • Anushka Sharma will soon travel to England to train in cricket for her upcoming feature.
  • The sports drama is slated for Netflix release in 2022.
Anushka Sharma is all set to return to the silver screen with her upcoming film, Chakda ‘Xpress is inspired by the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswa.

In the movie, slated for Netflix release, she will play Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actor Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is back in movies for the first time since 2018. Zero, a love drama starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, was Aanand L. Rai’s most recent film.

With a teaser, Anushka had already shown Chakda ‘Xpress in January 2022.

Anushka will soon travel to England, according to the most recent media rumours, to train in cricket for her upcoming feature.

A source said: “Anushka is leaving no stone unturned to become Jhulan on screen. She will prepare her body. She will perfect her cricket skills extensively in Leeds from mid-August before she starts shooting the cricket portions of the film. She has always been a deeply committed artiste and she wants to do justice to the role at hand. She will prep thoroughly and put herself through rigorous training exercises before she shoots the key scenes right from end of August through September.”

Anushka published a snapshot on her Instagram in July announcing the first schedule wrap of Chakda ‘Xpress and showing herself holding a cricket ball with the words “It’s a schedule wrap” inscribed on it.

Anushka captioned the post as, “SCHEDULE ONE DONE. More to follow.. #ChakdaXpress.”

 

 

Sharing the teaser of the sports drama, she wrote in her Instagram post, “Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

It is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz.

 

