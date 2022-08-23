Aparshakti Khurana always wanted to join the defense forces

Aparshakti Khurana, a popular Bollywood actor renowned for his roles in the movies Dangal, Street, and Luka Chuppi, among others.

He recently admitted that he had always wanted to enlist in the Indian Army because he adored the uniform.

The actor actually showed up for the National Defence Academy exam.

The actor actually showed up for the National Defence Academy exam. Which is required for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force branches of the NDA and is administered by the UPSC.Unfortunately, Aparshakti was not successful in crossing. The actor expressed his respect for the uniform in the following words: “I have always looked up to the people in uniform with a lot of respect. They have a certain dignity that the command and the way they conduct themselves is simply exemplary.”

The actor continued by saying that even though he failed the exams, he still has a great deal of respect for the kind of life that the men in uniform lead. “I have always been in awe of that life and it was my dream to join the army. I even sat for the NDA exam too, of course it didn’t work out. Even if I couldn’t join the army, I still have the same amount of admiration for the life they lead.”

Aparshakti also played cricket in the past. At one stage, he served as captain of the Haryana Under-19 cricket team.

With tailored workout routines for his upcoming film “Berlin,” the actor is currently placing a greater emphasis on fitness. The spy thriller takes place in Delhi in the early 1990s.