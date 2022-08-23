Aparshakti Khurana always wanted to join the defense forces

Aamir Khan recreates the bus scene from Andaz Apna Apna
Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha....
Aparshakti Khurana, a popular Bollywood actor renowned for his roles in the movies Dangal, Street, and Luka Chuppi, among others. He recently admitted that he had always wanted to enlist in the Indian Army because he adored the uniform.
The actor continued by saying that even though he failed the exams, he still has a great deal of respect for the kind of life that the men in uniform lead. “I have always been in awe of that life and it was my dream to join the army. I even sat for the NDA exam too, of course it didn’t work out. Even if I couldn’t join the army, I still have the same amount of admiration for the life they lead.”
With tailored workout routines for his upcoming film “Berlin,” the actor is currently placing a greater emphasis on fitness. The spy thriller takes place in Delhi in the early 1990s.
