Aquaman 2 features Ben Affleck as Batman, release date revealed

Aquaman 2 features Ben Affleck as Batman, the release date is now revealed. Warner Bros. said on Wednesday that the release date of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been moved up by more than eight months, from March 17, 2023, to December 25, 2023.

At the international box office, the first Aquaman brought in more than $1 billion. Fury of the Gods, the Shazam! a sequel that was scheduled to release in December, never happened. The old date for Aquaman, March 17, 2023, has come to rest.

The two films, including Aquaman, were expected to be moved, according to a story in The Hollywood Reporter published earlier this month, as new owner Warner Bros.

With $365.9 million in box office receipts, Shazam!, which debuted in 2019, was a small success by superhero standards but received plaudits for injecting a youthful vitality into the genre.

It portrayed the tale of Billy Batson, a foster child, who became the superhero Shazam (Asher Angel) (Levi). The sequel, which debuted last month at San Diego Comic-Con and included the world premiere of the movie’s teaser, welcomes newcomers to the franchise Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and Rachel Zegler.

