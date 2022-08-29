AR Rahman is ‘honoured and grateful’ as Canadian city names street after him

The Canadian city of Markham recently dedicated a street after AR Rahman.

Rahman shared a touching message of thanks on social media.

I never imagined this in my life. I am very grateful to all of you, he said in a statement.

AR Rahman shared a touching post on social media after a Canadian community named a street after him. “I never imagined this in my life. I am very grateful to all of you,” a part of his statement read.

The Canadian city of Markham recently dedicated a street after Grammy-winning music legend AR Rahman, and Rahman posted a touching message of thanks on social media.

Rahman took to his Twitter handle and posted a statement, along with which he wrote, “Honoured and grateful for this recognition from @cityofmarkham and @frankscarpitti and the people of Canada #arrahmanstreet #markham #canada #infinitelovearr #celebratingdiversity.”

The statement shared by Rahman read, “I never imagined this in my life. I am very grateful to all of you, the Mayor of Markham, Cananda (Frank Scarpitti), and counsellors, Indian Consulate General (Apoorva Srivastava) and the people of Canada.”

He continued, “The name A.R. Rahman is not mine. It means merciful. The merciful is the quality of the common God we all have and one can only be the servant of merciful. So, let that name bring peace, prosperity, happiness and health to all people living in Canada. God bless you all. I want to thank my brothers and sisters of India for all the love. All the creative people who worked with me, gave me the inspiration to rise up and celebrate hundred years of cinema; with all the legends included. I am a very small drop in the ocean.”

Rahman concluded the lengthy statement by adding, “I feel like this gives me immense responsibility to do much more and be inspiring; not to get tired and not to retire…yet. Even if I get tired I will remember that I have more things to do, more people to connect, more bridges to cross.”

Rahman, who is sometimes referred to as the “Mozart of Madras,” has inspired many people and his music is a window into his own turbulent life.

This incredibly brilliant artist has provided the audience with tunes that will be remembered for centuries, including background soundtracks, movie songs, and jingles.

The multifaceted musical prodigy wrote his first piece of music for the Mani Ratnam film “Roja,” and he hasn’t looked back since.

The international superstar has won two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, two Grammy Awards, six National Film Awards, a Golden Globe, and 15 Filmfare Awards over the course of a nearly three-decade career.