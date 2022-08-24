Archana Puran Singh responds on Haddi Look of Nawazuddin

Haddi first look starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui is out.

Some fans thought it might be Archana Puran Singh.

Archana responded to the comparisons by calling it a “great compliment”.

The first look for Haddi, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was presented by the film’s creators on Tuesday. Fans quickly called attention to Nawazuddin’s startling likeness to Archana Puran Singh, nevertheless, after they removed the post. The actor doesn’t appear to be him in the movie poster. He can be seen in a shimmering outfit, dressed as a woman. Because of his side-parted hair, some fans thought it might be Archana Puran Singh. The seasoned actress responded to the comparisons in an interview by calling it a “great compliment” to be compared to him.

She explained, “The reason for all these parallels is my haircut, which has come to be associated with me. During the opening of The Kapil Sharma Show, I wore this side-parted hairstyle. All I can say is that any comparison to Nawaz is quite flattering.

Take a look at the Haddi movie poster:

A fan commented, “Archana Puran Singh lagre bhai ekdm. Joke sapaat. Your look is dangerous and bold”

Another wrote, “Ur looking absolutely like #archanapuransingh for once I thought K Archana ji film ki main lead hai”

Some admirers appreciated his appearance; one wrote, Such brilliant performer This is mind-blowing. So hoping this one to have great storyline & jaw-dropping moments! All the best Nawaz Sir! , while another wrote, “Unrecognised sir I am socked you look unbelievable”

Haddi, a noir vengeance drama with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. Next year, the movie will be released.

