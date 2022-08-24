Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Archana Puran Singh responds on Haddi Look of Nawazuddin

Archana Puran Singh responds on Haddi Look of Nawazuddin

Articles
Advertisement
Archana Puran Singh responds on Haddi Look of Nawazuddin

Archana Puran Singh responds on Haddi Look of Nawazuddin

Advertisement
  • Haddi first look starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui is out.
  • Some fans thought it might be Archana Puran Singh.
  • Archana responded to the comparisons by calling it a “great compliment”.
Advertisement

The first look for Haddi, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was presented by the film’s creators on Tuesday. Fans quickly called attention to Nawazuddin’s startling likeness to Archana Puran Singh, nevertheless, after they removed the post. The actor doesn’t appear to be him in the movie poster. He can be seen in a shimmering outfit, dressed as a woman. Because of his side-parted hair, some fans thought it might be Archana Puran Singh. The seasoned actress responded to the comparisons in an interview  by calling it a “great compliment” to be compared to him.

She explained, “The reason for all these parallels is my haircut, which has come to be associated with me. During the opening of The Kapil Sharma Show, I wore this side-parted hairstyle. All I can say is that any comparison to Nawaz is quite flattering.

Take a look at the Haddi movie poster:

A fan commented, “Archana Puran Singh lagre bhai ekdm. Joke sapaat. Your look is dangerous and bold”

Another wrote, “Ur looking absolutely like #archanapuransingh for once I thought K Archana ji film ki main lead hai”

Some admirers appreciated his appearance; one wrote, Such brilliant performer This is mind-blowing. So hoping this one to have great storyline & jaw-dropping moments! All the best Nawaz Sir! , while another wrote, “Unrecognised sir I am socked you look unbelievable”

Advertisement

Haddi, a noir vengeance drama with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. Next year, the movie will be released.

Also Read

Krushna Abhishek says The Kapil Sharma Show will go to United States
Krushna Abhishek says The Kapil Sharma Show will go to United States

Krushna Abhishek is the stage name of Abhishek Sharma, an Indian actor,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince William Joins President Joe Biden in Boston
Prince William Joins President Joe Biden in Boston
Holly Willoughby travels with friends after meeting Davina
Holly Willoughby travels with friends after meeting Davina
Sonam Kapoor in an oversized coat at Mumbai airport
Sonam Kapoor in an oversized coat at Mumbai airport
Shah Rukh Khan promotes Pathaan at Red Sea IFF
Shah Rukh Khan promotes Pathaan at Red Sea IFF
David Beckham sang
David Beckham sang "All I Want for Christmas," and Mariah Carey liked it
Kelsey Parker still says good night to his late husband Tom Before going to bed
Kelsey Parker still says good night to his late husband Tom Before going to bed
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story