Archie, Lilibet won’t disturb Harry and Meghan’s “business trip”

Archie and Lilibet, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, won’t be bothering them on their impending “business trip” to UK, a royal expert predicts.
According to a royal expert, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s impending trip to the UK will exclusively act as a “business trip” for them, making it impossible for them to bring their kids along.
The children won’t be travelling with Harry and Meghan to the United Kingdom, according to a highly reliable source, and at this point we have to assume that this is a working trip, according to royal analyst Neil Sean, who commented about this on his YouTube channel.
Sean went on to say, “It’s not a trip for simply, you know, meeting family, gathering, hooking up, and all that sort of things.”
“Obviously, they are going to miss them, it’s such a short visit,” he continued. They might not stay in the nation for very long, in my opinion.
On September 5, Prince Harry and Meghan are due to board a flight from the US to the UK, where they’ll spend a few days attending charity functions.
