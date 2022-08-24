Meghan Markle described how her and Harry’s baby Archie just barely survived an accident.

There was a fire in his bedroom.

He was supposed to be sleeping at that moment.

During the Sussex visit of South Africa, Meghan Markle described how her and Prince Harry’s baby Archie just barely survived a fire in his bedroom while he was supposed to be sleeping.

The first episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s brand-new podcast, “Archetypes,” which debuted on Tuesday on Spotify, had an open discussion about the traumatic occurrence.

The new podcast, which Archewell Audio, Gimlet, and Spotify jointly produced, debuted on the streaming platform with its inaugural episode, titled “The Misconception of Ambition with Serena Williams.”

Highlights of the show include Meghan’s account of how her son Archie, who was on tour with the family in South Africa, just barely escaped a fire in his bedroom. According to Meghan, the incident “left everyone in tears.”

The duchess describes how Archie’s then-nanny, Lauren, took the four and a half month newborn with her downstairs instead while she went to buy a snack when, in the meantime, the heater in the nursery caught fire in the 57-minute podcast episode.

“The heater in the nursery caught fire in that same length of time that she went downstairs,” claimed Meghan.

She stated, “There was no smoke detector.”

“Someone entered after smelling smoke along the hallway and put out the fire. He was meant to be resting there.

After arriving on their official tour, the former Suits star described how they dropped off their young boy at the housing complex they were staying in so he could get some rest before Meghan and the Duke of Sussex left to make a visit to the Nyanga township, where the duchess gave a speech.

“There was this time when I was speaking to women and girls while perched on a tree stump. After the engagement, we got into the car and heard there had been a house fire.

