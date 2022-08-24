Advertisement
Edition: English
Archie’s nanny’s details revealed

  • Meghan Markle revealed information about Archie’s nanny.
  • Archetypes podcast debuted on Tuesday.
  • Prince Harry’s girlfriend revealed information about Archie’s nanny.
For the first time, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has revealed information about Archie’s nanny.

In her eagerly anticipated Archetypes podcast, which debuted on Tuesday and is available on Spotify, Prince Harry’s girlfriend revealed information about Archie’s nanny.

During her tour of South Africa with Harry in 2019, she made the revelation about the nanny while claiming that her son Archie had just barely escaped a fire in his bedroom.

Meghan reported that Archie’s then-nanny, Lauren, had taken the four and a half month child with her downstairs to have a snack when a heater in Archie’s crib caught fire.

The Duchess described Lauren, a Zimbabwean who enjoyed being tied to her back with a mud rag, as “wonderful” while recalling the encounter.

The Duchess and Prince Harry moved to the US back in 2020, and Lauren remained with them till they left for Canada, the source added.

