Archie’s school caused problems for Meghan Markle

Had her son Archie gone to school in the UK, according to Meghan Markle, she would not have been a “strong” parent.

Journalist Allison P. Davies discusses her conversation with Meghan in the most recent issue of the magazine The Cut. She also shares her anxieties about being a public parent.

“Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she’s creating here, she’d remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the U.K., she’d never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures.”

I have a problem with that, sorry, Meghan said to the interviewer. That doesn’t make me a privacy nut, though.

“That makes me a good mom, powerful and capable of defending my child.”

Archie is just the happy kid, she continued, who gives his classmates a week’s worth of freshly gathered fruit and likes to play a “roaring” game during recess.

