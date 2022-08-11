Are Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora tying the knot? actor revealed

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Arjun Kapoor made an appearance on the most recent Koffee With Karan 7 episode. Together, they had some heated discussions over a wide range of subjects, including movies, personal experiences, and relationships.

In the midst of all, Arjun also spoke extensively about his romance with Malaika Arora. He was also asked by Karan if they had any immediate plans to get hitched.

The actor articulated, “No. And honestly because it has been two years of this lockdown and covid and whatever was transpiring. I wanted to focus on my career. I would like to see where I am going and I am a very realistic person, Karan. It’s not that I need to hide anything, I am not sitting here and being coy. I really would like to be professionally a little more stable.”

He continued “And I am talking about financially. I am talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy, because if I am happy, I can make my partner happy. I can live a happier life. And I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work.”

Malaika and Arjun reportedly started dating in 2018. Malaika Arora was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They were married for over 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to 18-year-old Arhaan.