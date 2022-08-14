Are Fawad Khan and Deepika Padukone up for a project?

Not just in Pakistan but also in India, Fawad Khan is a popular celebrity. The actor puts in significantly less time at work and is not a big social butterfly. As a result, people from all over the world are constantly hoping to get a glimpse of him.

Fawad Khan made a big splash when he made it in Bollywood after becoming a celebrity in Pakistan. Prior to making his acting debut in Khoobsurat with Sonam Kapoor, he had already become a sensation thanks to Zindagi Guzar Hai and Humsafar.

Earlier Fawad Khan walks the ramp with Deepika Padukone, people are deliberating if he looks better with the Bollywood beauty than Ranveer Singh.

The Ram Leela actress may look better paired with Pakistani hottie Khan, though. In a poll conducted by Diet Sabya, he was selected as the superior showstopper in comparison to the Bollywood beauties on the ramp.