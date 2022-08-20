Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry irritating the Royal Family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not appear to reduce Queen Elizabeth’s tensions, they are determined to prove their point with all of their actions and decisions.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may make mistakes to gain the public’s sympathy, according to some royal fans and experts.

Harry’s memoir, which is anticipated to be out by Christmas, would make things worse between him and the royals because it might contain upsetting information about his life as a royal, Princess Diana’s passing, and the part played by his stepmother Duchess Camilla.

The Duke of Sussex may need to suffer yet another setback after Oprah and “Finding Freedom,” according to experts, because he feels so vindictive.

The Queen might become upset when the Sussexes visit Britain since it appears that they are once again performing royal duties. This is especially true given that one of Harry’s engagements is hosting the WellChild Awards for sick children, which he always used to do when he was a working royal.

