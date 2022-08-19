Are Prince William and Charles engaged in dramatic fight for crown?

Prince Charles may become King George VII when he ascends throne
When Prince Charles takes the throne, he will most likely use his...
According to reports, Prince William and Charles have been at conflict over the crown. The Prince of Wales may allow his son to succeed to the throne, according to analysts, amid the rumours of a hidden conflict.
William was reportedly accused of having a little bit of a temper, and Sources claims that the father-son combo has been having dramatic arguments.
Even Camilla, Charles’ wife, was reportedly present when William reportedly yelled at his father while the future king was mute, according to the source.
Stewart Pearce, a former vocal coach for Princess Diana, expressed a similar viewpoint: “Instead of assuming the crown, Charles may transfer it to his little son. Such a challenging task, he doesn’t want to do it, according to Marie Claire.
According to The Independent, if Charles decides not to take the throne, William will receive the honour in order to prevent a “constitutional emergency
