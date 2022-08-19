Advertisement
Edition: English
Areeba Habib is having fun in Germany, video goes viral

Articles
Areeba Habib is having fun in Germany, video goes viral

  • Areeba Habib posted a video on Instagram.
  • In the video, she was twirling and explaining that there is a tale that states that whoever spins here.
  • She was praised for her work in the drama series Nehar.
Areeba Habib, a well-known model and actor, is among the most attractive people in the television industry. She has only been around a short time, but because of her breathtaking appearance and radiant smile, she has already cemented her position in the hearts of the audience.

The Jalan actress provided a sneak peek into her exciting life while filming good moments in Germany with her husband Saadain. The sneak peek included glimpses of delectable food, entertaining sights, and much more.

The Koi Chand Rakh actress posted a wonderful video on Instagram in which she was twirling and explained that there is a tale that states that whoever spins here, good fortune becomes his or her future.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Areeba is having a great time in Germany, and since she said in an interview that aired before Ramadan that she would split her time between Pakistan and Germany, we may see more of these clicks.

Areeba Habib was praised for her work in the drama series Nehar, which she did with Saboor Aly, Shafaat Ali, and Osama Tahir.

