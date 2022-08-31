Areeba Habib shares stunning pictures From Amsterdam

Areeba Habib is a stunning and skilled Pakistani model turned actress who made her name in the business quickly and without any formal training in the arts.

Areeba has collaborated with some of Pakistan’s top actors on a number of drama serials and telefilms. Earlier this year, Areeba Habib wed Saadein in a celebrity-studded ceremony.

The actress has recently been seen taking a break in Amsterdam following a busy work schedule. Areeba is determined to set significant fashion goals with her most recent holiday photos, choosing trendy and chic western clothing. Areeba appears to be making the most of her vacations as she has been seen touring Amsterdam’s unique neighborhoods.

