Arisha Razi Khan Cute Pictures from her Niece’s Birthday

Articles
  • Aisha Razi Khan is a young and gifted Pakistani actress and model.
  • She began her career as a child star and is regarded as one of the most accomplished actresses in Pakistan.
  • Recently tied the knot in a low-key ceremony, Arisha has become the talk of the town.
Arisha Razi Khan is a young and gifted Pakistani actress and model. She began her career as a child star and is now regarded as one of the most accomplished actresses in Pakistan. Arisha Razi Khan is from Pakistan.

Arisha is one of those actresses who has established a name for herself in the profession thanks to her own perseverance and toil. After recently tying the married in a low-key ceremony, Arisha has become the topic of conversation in the local community.

Recently, the actress was seen attending a birthday party for her niece Mirha, who is now two years old. Arisha used her official Instagram account to post some cute photos of her and her niece along with a loving birthday wish for her niece.

Arisha also wished her niece a happy birthday. Arisha is really radiant in the clothing that she chose, which is a bright yellow flower print. It seems as though just members of the immediate family were invited to the birthday party, thus it was more of a private celebration. Arisha wrote to her and said,  “HAPPPY BIRTHDAY MIRU! Anii loves you so much.”

Look at the pictures:

Arisha Razi Khan

