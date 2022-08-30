Arisha Razi Khan Cute Pictures from her Niece’s Birthday

Aisha Razi Khan is a young and gifted Pakistani actress and model.

Arisha Razi Khan is a young and gifted Pakistani actress and model. She began her career as a child star and is now regarded as one of the most accomplished actresses in Pakistan. Arisha Razi Khan is from Pakistan.

Arisha is one of those actresses who has established a name for herself in the profession thanks to her own perseverance and toil. After recently tying the married in a low-key ceremony, Arisha has become the topic of conversation in the local community.

Recently, the actress was seen attending a birthday party for her niece Mirha, who is now two years old. Arisha used her official Instagram account to post some cute photos of her and her niece along with a loving birthday wish for her niece.

Arisha also wished her niece a happy birthday. Arisha is really radiant in the clothing that she chose, which is a bright yellow flower print. It seems as though just members of the immediate family were invited to the birthday party, thus it was more of a private celebration. Arisha wrote to her and said, “HAPPPY BIRTHDAY MIRU! Anii loves you so much.”

Look at the pictures:

