Arjun Kanungo & Carla Dennis slay in black on their first night out

Arjun Kanungo married model Carla Dennis in Mumbai on August 10.

The couple had a post-wedding party at Karan Johar’s Neuma last night.

Arjun uploaded wedding photos with his bride and a lengthy letter on social media yesterday.

The pair had a post-wedding party at Karan Johar’s Neuma in South Mumbai last night. Arjun just uploaded photos from yesterday night. Look below.

New Arjun and Carla photographs

The musician uploaded photographs of Carla and him ready for the important occasion. Arjun looks stylish in a black tuxedo, while Carla wears an embroidered white saree and off-shoulder blouse. Carla looks stunning in a black and silver off-shoulder gown with a front slit. The newlyweds posed for the photographers. Arjun captioned the photographs, “Our first night out as Mr. (king emoji) and Mrs.

Arjun uploaded wedding photos with his bride and a lengthy letter on social media yesterday. Hindu practises were followed. Arjun and Carla Dennis look beautiful in their wedding photos. Arjun added, "Carla and I were married yesterday in front of our relatives and friends. We got so much love and the day was really lovely. We're blessed to share this portion of our trip with our loved ones. Arjun and Carla Kanungo"

Bobby Deol, Tanya Deol, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Pragya Jaiswal, and Nushrratt Bharuccha attended last night’s post-wedding reception.

Arjun Kanungo has penned Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Gallan Tipsiyaan, Khoon Choos Le, Aaya Na Tu, and La La La.

