Arjun Kanungo & Carla Dennis’s breathtaking wedding photographs

Singer Arjun Kanungo and his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis got married.

The couple is all set to throw a party for people in the movie business.

Several Bollywood stars, like Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Shraddha Kapoor will be there.

Singer Arjun Kanungo and his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis got married. There were only close friends and family at the wedding.

Arjun posted a bunch of dreamy pictures from the wedding and wrote, “In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us”.

He also said, “This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter – Arjun and Carla Kanungo”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kanungo (@arjunkanungo)

On the day of the wedding, Arjun looked classy in a white sherwani, and Carla was beautiful in a red bridal lehenga. Both of them put on their best smiles for the pheras.

The couple is all set to throw a party for people in the movie industry. People are saying that the event will happen at Karan Johar’s nice place in South Mumbai.

A report said that the party would be nothing less than a star-studded event because B-biggest Town’s names would be there. Several Bollywood stars, like Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Shraddha Kapoor, will be there. It is said that the theme of the party is “evening chic.”

Before they got married, Arjun and Carla were together for almost 7 years.

