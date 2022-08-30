Arjun Kapoor is happy to have Arpita Mehta as part of his family.

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s dreamy wedding has been the talk of Bollywood, and Arjun Kapoor, in particular, couldn’t be happier for his two friends. Arjun posted a bunch of pictures from Kunal and Arpita’s wedding day on Instagram and sent them his best wishes. After writing a heartfelt post to congratulate the couple on their wedding, Arjun posted a cute picture of himself with the bride to welcome her to the family. In the picture, Arjun and his girlfriend Malaika Arora are posing with Arpita.

The Gunday star sent Arpita a message. Finally!!! Hello! @arpita mehta Now the world knows you’re Kunal’s off-stage and onstage inspiration… here’s to forever!!! @kunalrawaldstress.”

Arpita thanked Arjun for his kind gesture in the comments section. @kunalrawaldstress @arjunkapoor @malaikaaroraofficial.”

Malaika and Arjun lit up the internet as they danced to Chaiyaa Chaiyaa at Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding event. Malaika wore an embroidered white lehenga and Arjun wore black. The video quickly went viral after hitting social media.

Arjun, Malaika, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, and Natasha Dalal attended Kunal and Arpita’s small but magnificent wedding.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s Work

Arjun was in Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He’s starring in Ajay Bahl’s The Lady Killer and Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s Kuttey.

Malaika is a businesswoman and reality show judge.

