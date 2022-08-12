Arjun Kapoor says be with someone who makes you happy

The Ishaqzaade star said the actress has inspired him in many ways.

After years of rumors, they confirmed their relationship in 2019. Malaika and Arbaaz divorced in 2016. Arjun, who is enjoying the success of Ek Villain Returns, has spoken openly about his relationship with Malaika. In a recent interview, the Ishaqzaade actor said the actress has inspired him in many ways.

Arjun told Filmfare of his relationship with Malaika, “That’s very direct. That would change our equation. Being joyful is more important. In a partnership, you may discuss everything.” He praised Malaika’s fitness consistency. With such tremendous backing, he said, “She’s inspired me. I’m motivated by her because she’s so inspiring.”

Arjun said their relationship was simple since she knew the profession “She’s always been kind and supportive of me. She understands this profession, which is wonderful. She understands. She’s been there quietly and says the appropriate things to keep me positive.”

The pair has long been couple goals. Since confirming their relationship, they’ve been mocked for their age disparity. The power couple is regularly seen supporting and showing affection for one other on social media.

Last seen in Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and John Abraham. He has Bhumi Pednekar’s The LadyKiller and Kuttey.

