  Arjun Kapoor tells strangest thing he heard about relationship with Malaika Arora
Arjun Kapoor tells strangest thing he heard about relationship with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor tells strangest thing he heard about relationship with Malaika Arora

Articles
Arjun Kapoor tells strangest thing he heard about relationship with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor tells strangest thing he heard about relationship with Malaika Arora

  Arjun and his sister Sonam Kapoor appeared on the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7 and revealed a lot of information about the programme.
  Arjun addressed some lighthearted questions while talking at length about his love with Malaika.
  • Karan Johar asked Arjun Kapoor a few questions on his relationship with Malaika Arora during the rapid-fire round.
Arjun addressed some lighthearted questions while talking at length about his love with Malaika.

Karan Johar asked Arjun Kapoor a few questions on his relationship with Malaika Arora during the rapid-fire round. However, KJo’s question to Arjun regarding the craziest rumour about his relationship is what really got our attention. That I am getting married,” Arjun said. Arjun was also pressed for the one Malaika move that sent him swooning. “ab ek ho to batau,” Arjun retorted.

Karan commended Arjun on air for his physical change, stating, “I think it’s incredible that you accomplished this in the first place, it’s terrific. What did you think, or were you simply being vulnerable and experiencing rejection because of it? The actor from Gunday said, “It’s incredible that you can have emotions that are so different in their approach.” I don’t know whether it has anything to do with my personal life, but it’s definitely related to how much I care about my job, Karan. Indeed, I do. I have a deep love for the silver screen. I am really dedicated to my job.

Meanwhile, Arjun’s most recent film appearance was in Ek Villain Returns, where he starred with Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and John Abraham. He’s got Bhumi Pednekar, Kuttey, and The LadyKiller all in his sights.

