Arjun Kapoor is a Bollywood star. Ishaqzaade, Arjun’s debut film, was a 2012 hit. He’s been well-known since then. His latest film, Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, will be distributed digitally next week. Shahid Kapoor is a respected actor in Bollywood. His recent film, Jersey, was well-received.

Arjun’s photo showed males wearing yellow turbans with kurtas and sherwanis. Everyone smiled. Malaika Arora, Anshula Kapoor, and others attended on August 28. The bride and groom held a pre-wedding and cocktail ceremony before the wedding.

Arjun Kapoor’s last movie was Ek Villain Returns, which was directed by Mohit Suri and also starred John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He is getting ready for the release of his next movie, The Lady Killer, with Bhumi Pednekar. He is also working on Vishal Bharadwaj’s Kuttey, which is expected to be a heist thriller with a large cast.

The actor said that he wanted to try his hand at producing and directing. Ali Abbas Zafar’s next action movie will feature Shahid Kapoor and will be released digitally. He will also be in the show Farzi, which is made by Raj and DK and stars Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. He is also thinking about being in a sci-fi/romance movie, but we don’t know much about it yet. Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding had a lot of famous people there. They were together for about 10 years before they got married on August 28, 2022.

