Armeena Khan answers the moral brigade’s comments about women clothing

Armeena Khan is a beautiful Pakistani actress and model. She is the first Pakistani actress to go to Cannes, which is a big deal in and of itself.

The Janaan actor, who is known for being outspoken, hit back at people, especially “keyboard warriors,” who try to teach her and other women online about religion by using religion.

Armeena wouldn’t put up with misogyny and hate, so she went on Instagram and showed the mean things people had said about her.

The actress from the show Daldal showed screenshots of online comments where someone made fun of someone else’s clothes. Khan’s answer is mean.

“As a Muslim, why are you on Instagram? I don’t understand. For example, if you don’t drink why are you in a pub? If you’re so Islamic get off this non’Muslim owned enterprise if it so offends you and go be a ‘proper’ Muslim, The truth is most of you are just cultists and demand rights you deny others.”

