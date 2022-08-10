Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Armeena Khan answers the moral brigade’s comments about women clothing

Armeena Khan answers the moral brigade’s comments about women clothing

Articles
Advertisement
Armeena Khan answers the moral brigade’s comments about women clothing

Armeena Khan queries Pakistani government over funds raised for flood assistance

Advertisement

Armeena Khan is a beautiful Pakistani actress and model. She is the first Pakistani actress to go to Cannes, which is a big deal in and of itself.

The Janaan actor, who is known for being outspoken, hit back at people, especially “keyboard warriors,” who try to teach her and other women online about religion by using religion.

Armeena wouldn’t put up with misogyny and hate, so she went on Instagram and showed the mean things people had said about her.

The actress from the show Daldal showed screenshots of online comments where someone made fun of someone else’s clothes. Khan’s answer is mean.

“As a Muslim, why are you on Instagram? I don’t understand. For example, if you don’t drink why are you in a pub? If you’re so Islamic get off this non’Muslim owned enterprise if it so offends you and go be a ‘proper’ Muslim, The truth is most of you are just cultists and demand rights you deny others.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Is marrying for love a privilege?’ asks Armeena Khan
‘Is marrying for love a privilege?’ asks Armeena Khan

Armeena Khan, an actress, took to Twitter to pose a thought-provoking question...

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story