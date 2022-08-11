Armeena Khan slams netizens for hateful comments, ‘I am a liberal’

Advertisement
Armeena Khan is a beautiful Pakistani actress and model. She is the first Pakistani actress to go to Cannes, which is a big deal in and of itself.

The Janaan actor, who is known for being outspoken, hit back at people, especially “keyboard warriors,” who try to teach her and other women online about religion by using religion.

We frequently witness celebrities fighting with online trolls who are interfering with their personal lives and affairs or making cruel remarks. Celebrities have recently begun fighting back against the crude and offensive comments that highlight the individual.

Armeena Khan recently snapped at online users because she could not stand their hateful and abusive remarks.

Armeena Khan welcomes summer in this cute outfit 
Armeena Khan welcomes summer in this cute outfit 

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan is all set to welcome summer as she...

“I am a liberal, woke feminist’: If you don’t like Armeena Khan’s social media content, you can look elsewhere”

Armeena Khan posted screenshots of the cruel comments she had read online where a person insulted her for how she was dressed in order to reveal certain insults that she had received on social media.

As the situation worsened, someone began to criticize her beliefs and assert that since she practices Islam, she “should cover” herself.

