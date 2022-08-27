Armeena Rana opens up about ‘toxic Postivity’ on social media

Armeena Rana Khan, a Pakistani actress, is pointing out how terrible that is while there is a lot of negativity on social media, ‘toxic positivity’ has also become a thing.

Although the Sherdil actress frequently criticizes users for posting unfavorable things online, she is also leery of users who only share pleasant things. The Janaan actress discussed the ratio between toxic positivity and negativity in an Instagram story.

Taking to her Instagram account she wrote, “Be wary of people who spread negativity only but by the same token, be cautious around those who only post about colour, rainbows, stars and unicorns.”

“You’re allowed to feel, process and find solutions. Don’t let toxic positivity bring you down either — Yes, it is a thing.”

Armeena Rana Khan is an extremely outspoken celebrity who frequently defends her right to voice her ideas, especially on social media. She asserted that she has the same right to speak out as users who choose not to listen to her thoughts.