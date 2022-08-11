Armie Hammer’s exes speak about alleged abuse at hands of actor

Armie Hammer’s exes speak about alleged abuse at hands of the actor.

Armie Hammer’s exes speak about alleged abuse at hands of the actor. In a new investigative docuseries called “House of Hammer,” which brings the troubled actor’s personal life back into the public eye, two of Armie’s ex-wives speak on camera about alleged abuse at the hands of the actor.

Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison allegedly exchange voicemails and messages with Armie that describe his alleged dreams of cannibalism and sex, reports.

One purported message from the actor to Morrison reads, “I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and dedication and tying them up in a public area at night and making their body free use.

The trailer also supposedly shows an Instagram message Armie sent to a woman in which he claims to be “100% a cannibal” and declares, “I want to devour you.”