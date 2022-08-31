Arpita Khan Sharma asks Bappa for blessings on Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesh, is widely-celebrated in India.

This year’s festival will begin on August 31 and end on September 9.

Arpita Khan was seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha as she welcomed him home.

Arpita Khan offering supplications to Lord Ganesha while she was inviting the god home and looked for favors for something similar.

To praise the event, Arpita was seen wearing a freely fitted white and blue hued salwar kameez and matched it with basic cosmetics.

A few Bollywood celebs including Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Shahid Kapoor have communicated their sincere good tidings on the event.

As per the Hindu schedule, Ganesh Chaturthi is praised on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the long stretch of Bhadrapada. Albeit the celebration is praised across India, it is very unmistakable in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

Arpita Khan on August 3 turned 33 this year. Arpita is the more youthful sister of entertainer Salman Khan.

Arpita and Aayush wedded in 2014, and have two kids together. The two kids are specifically child Ahil, brought into the world in 2016, and girl Ayat, brought into the world in 2019. Arpita Khan is a style creator by calling.

Recently, Arpita stood out as truly newsworthy when she purchased a sumptuous home in Mumbai’s Khar for Rs 10 crore.

In 2018, Sharma appeared in Bollywood with the lead job in Salman Khan’s creation Loveyatri inverse novice Warina Hussain.

In 2020, he and Saiee Manjrekar were found in the music video Manjha by Vishal Mishra.

His advancement came in 2021 when he depicted a hoodlum close by Khan in his other creation Antim.

He is next set to show up in the actioner Kwatha with Isabelle Kaif, a film postponed starting around 2019. In May 2022, he affirmed that he will rejoin with Khan in his creation Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, in which he is playing his sibling.

