A video showing the Queen’s guards kicking a tourist’s shoes out of the way after they disobeyed them has gone popular on social media.

The two soldiers can be seen going around the Tower of London in the popular footage. When they spotted a group of visitors sitting in their path, the guards yelled to them to “make way.”

The guard had to kick a tourist’s shoes out of the way since they were in the path of travel.

But as they laughed and one of them said, “Arrest me, sir,” the group appeared to be making light of the circumstance.

One TikTok user responded to the video by writing: “The total arrogance of the person on the floor. It’s really embarrassing almost.

“They saw them approaching but still didn’t move,” the second said. Fearing you won’t move the guards. No respect for them, skilled soldiers they are.

A third said, “Trained troops keep out of their path, lucky you weren’t kicked.”

