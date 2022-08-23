Arshad Warsi joins Akshay Kumar for Jolly LLB 3

There may be good news for Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi admirers!

According to reports, the pair will collaborate on the third instalment of the popular franchise “Jolly LLB.”

Arshad played the lead in the first episode while Akshay appeared in the second.

For “Jolly LLB 3,” the producers plan to pair Akshay with Arshad, according to an entertainment website. It has been suggested that both performers may engage in a duel.

According to a person familiar with the project, Subhash Kapoor, Akshay, and Arshad have been mulling over the notion of a third instalment for some time, and now everything is falling into shape. Subhash has discovered information that justifies a confrontation between the two Jollys. It’s also claimed to be amusing with a subject that would make a great legal argument.

The insider also disclosed that the goal is to recreate the atmosphere of a courtroom drama on a large screen, therefore attempts have been made to create a multi-genre movie with the proper balance of humour, drama, and suspense. The movie could begin production in the first half of 2023.

Akshay is now preparing for the release of his upcoming film, “Cuttputlli.” Additionally, he has “Selfiee,” “OMG 2,” and “Ram Setu.”