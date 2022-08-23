Arshad Warsi joins Akshay Kumar for Jolly LLB 3

Arshad Warsi rebukes journalist for calling ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ a box office success
Arshad Warsi is known for his honest and blunt remarks in media....
There may be good news for Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi admirers! According to reports, the pair will collaborate on the third instalment of the popular franchise “Jolly LLB.” Arshad played the lead in the first episode while Akshay appeared in the second. The crowd overwhelmingly praised both movies.
For “Jolly LLB 3,” the producers plan to pair Akshay with Arshad, according to an entertainment website. It has been suggested that both performers may engage in a duel.
The insider also disclosed that the goal is to recreate the atmosphere of a courtroom drama on a large screen, therefore attempts have been made to create a multi-genre movie with the proper balance of humour, drama, and suspense. The movie could begin production in the first half of 2023.
Akshay is now preparing for the release of his upcoming film, “Cuttputlli.” Additionally, he has “Selfiee,” “OMG 2,” and “Ram Setu.”
