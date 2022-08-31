Arslan Naseer shares opinion on country’s lack of improvement

Politically and economically, Pakistan is having a hard time right now, and now a major natural calamity has struck. Pakistan has been severely flooded.

While South Punjab and parts of Swat are going through a difficult period, the entirety of Balochistan and Sindh are underwater. It is reported that hundreds of people have died as a result of buildings entirely submerging in water.

Pakistani celebrities aren’t far behind either, as individuals like Hadiqa Kiani are setting up their own assistance for the flood victims while other celebrities are disseminating donation links to help raise more funds.

Recently, Arslan Naseer shared some fascinating viewpoints regarding the causes of our nation’s ongoing stasis.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)