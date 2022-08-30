Nikki Bella married Artem Chigvintsev in a private ceremony in Paris on August 26.

The couple have been together for three years and have a 2-year-old son.

Prior to Artem, Nikki was engaged to actor and WWE star John Cena

Advertisement

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella are legally wed. The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Paris on August 26. Bella confirmed this on Instagram as well, posting images of the couple’s wedding bands as well as a lovely photo of the newlyweds posing against the Eiffel Tower. According to E!, the couple’s close friends and relatives were present for the ceremony.

In addition to their 2-year-old son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, Bella and Chigvintsev, who have been together for three years, attended the event. We said I DO, and we can’t wait to share the full journey with you all when our four-part special event, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo,” Nikki said while announcing the news on her Instagram account. Nikki tweeted a picture of herself wearing an off-shoulder dress.

The heartwarming wedding photo received a remark from Nikki’s sister Brie Bella, who wrote, “It was so amazing and gorgeous!!!” Jessica McKay, an Australian professional wrestler, wrote “Congratulations!!” accompanied with red heart emojis as one of many people to wish Bella luck with her marriage.

On the upcoming E! special Nikki Bella Says I Do, which is scheduled to debut early next year, Bella and Chigvintsev will give their fans an exclusive look into their big day. The four-part programme will follow the bride and groom as they plan their wedding and give viewers a behind-the-scenes peek at all the major events, including dress shopping, venue selection, Nikki’s bachelorette party, and more. Prior to Artem, Nikki was engaged to actor and WWE star John Cena. Just a few weeks prior to their May 2018 wedding, the former couple called off their engagement.

Also Read Nikki Bella opens up about her ‘traumatizing’ split with John Cena Bella is engaged to Russian Dancing With the Stars' pro Artem Chigvintsev....