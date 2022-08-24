Arti Singh and Krushna Abhishek reveals how Govinda helped them

Govinda’s relationship with Krushna and Arti is not good right now.

Actor Govinda’s relationship with his niece Arti Singh and nephew Krushna Abhishek may not be the finest right now, but the three of them used to get along well. Krushna and Arti recently talked up in an interview about times as children when they had little money and had to sell their home. They admitted that Govinda used to provide them with cash assistance at that time.

Padma, the sister of Govinda, is the mother of Krushna Abhishek and Arti. When Govinda was already a well-known performer in Hindi films, the two were growing up in Lucknow. Krushna travelled to Mumbai to pursue his career as an actor only much later Arti did the same a few years later.

The siblings talked about a moment when they struggled financially as children in a recent interview with media. Our mother had passed away, so our father raised us, Arti Singh recalled. He didn’t even have time to work. We moved into a one-room apartment in DN Nagar after selling our large flat and mansion in Juhu. The money was then used by Daddy to maintain the home.

At the time, Krushna said, their maternal uncle Govinda used to send him 2000 every month as an allowance. “At that time I was a college student. He gave her money while she was a student in Lucknow. He said, “He really helped us out. Their “Chi Chi mother” (Govinda’s pet moniker) “supported us a lot,” according to Arti, by covering her tuition and other monthly expenses. Krushna expressed his wonder at Govinda’s ability to find time for them despite “being a superstar” in his comment. He used to work five shifts and still handled all of the family’s issues. Today, I understand that,” Krushna continued.

Despite public apologies by Krushna in an effort to end their dispute, the two have not spoken since 2016. Govinda recently commented on Maniesh Paul’s podcast, “Then let the love be seen off-camera also,” in response to Krushna’s recent confession that their tense relationship hurt him. He was raised nicely, as seen by it. However, he must understand that there are limits to how much he may be used by writers.

The tense relationship between Krushna and Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja dates back to 2016. Sunita was angered by Kashmera Shah, Krushna’s wife, post regarding “those who dance for money” later in 2018. Sunita believed that Govinda was the target of the message. Krushna and Govinda have frequently discussed their tense relationship after this incident on many places.

