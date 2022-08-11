Advertisement
Aryan Khan debuting in fictional web series

Aryan Khan

  • Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is working on a web series.
  • In 2023, they will start making the same movie.
  • SRK’s next movie will be “Pathaan,” starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.
Shah Rukh Khan has a number of movies coming out this year. On the other hand, SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan will make her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s movie “The Archies,” while his son Aryan Khan is currently working on a web series.

A report says that the web series is a close fictional account of Mumbai’s entertainment industry. The star kid is one of the people who make the show. The report also said that the project is being worked on by Aryan and the team of writers at SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment. In 2023, they will start making the same movie.

A source told that Aryan knows how everything works in Bollywood and that he wrote a script that pokes fun at the film industry. The show will show how the actors spend their days, how they get along with each other, and how they find artistic fulfilment in show business.

The report also said that Aryan will finish writing the script in the next two to three months. He is also helping with and taking care of his home production projects to learn and improve his skills behind the camera.

In the meantime, SRK’s next movie will be “Pathaan,” which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. He will also be in the movies “Jawan” by Atlee and “Dunki” by Rajkumar Hirani.

