Aryan Khan parties with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle

Aryan Khan was recently seen partying in Mumbai with Isabelle Kaif and Karan Tacker.

They were celebrating Shruti Chauhan’s birthday at a chic eatery in South Mumbai.

Both in real life and on screen, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif are two of the biggest names in Bollywood. Fans have undoubtedly been enthralled by the couple’s blazing on-screen chemistry in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero.

In light of this information, a fresh batch of photos featuring Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s kid, and Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif’s sister, have appeared online. In these photos, the Junior Khan and Isabelle can be seen having a good time together.

On Sunday night, Aryan Khan went out in Mumbai with Katrina Kaif’s sister, actress Isabelle Kaif, television actor Karan Tacker, and a number of other pals. Shruti Chauhan, an actor, has posted photos from this party on her social media accounts.

These individuals came together to celebrate Shruti’s birthday at a chic eatery in South Mumbai. Aryan is depicted wearing casual attire consisting of black t-shirt, jeans, and a yellow jacket. Karan and Isabelle are both seen looking casually dressed for the evening. Karan is spotted wearing a black dress.

Shruti, who celebrated her birthday with Aryan and Isabella, took to Instagram to write a heartfelt note.

Sharing about her experience of her birthday celebrations, Shruti penned down, “Luckiest girl in the world for all I have ever gotten in my life and to have so many people love me so immensely. Couldn’t be more loved and just so so grateful for everything I have ever had. Thank you to all my beautiful friends who are like my family and everyone who wished and sent me the most heart warming messages. It was so overwhelming to read all of it. It means the world to me. There is nothing I wanted more than to spend it with all my close people! And I’m sorry whoever I missed tagging, or don’t have pictures with, you know we had more fun than to think about it! Love you all who came and those who couldn’t. It meant so much to me! Thank you thank you everyone.”

With the movie Time to Dance with Sooraj Pancholi, Isabelle made her acting debut. Her subsequent appearance will be in Suswagatam Khushamadeed.