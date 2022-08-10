As Dil Chahta Hai turns 21, Preity Zinta writes sweet note

Dil Chahta Hai, a Bollywood cult favourite that inspired young Indians to visit Goa, turned 21 on Wednesday.

Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia, and Sonali Kulkarni also played key roles.

Preity Zinta thanked fans on the film’s 21st anniversary.

Preity shared a shot from the film and commented, “Dil Chahta Hai is 1 today. No hero or heroine, just real folks we could laugh with. It’s special to me. Thank you to the cast, crew, and audience for #21yearsofdilchahtahai.” Stars and fans praised the film online. Fan: “Still enjoy this film 21 years later.” Another enthusiast called it “an classic film.” A admirer applauded the actress’s performance.

Farhan Akhtar’s first movie as a director, Dil Chahta Hai, is known for its creative take on friendship, travel, and love. This movie is famous for the sad friendship between three college students who are all looking for work. Millennials can still relate to this movie about marriage, friendship, and becoming an adult, even though it came out 21 years ago.

This National Award-winning film was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani under his Excel Entertainment brand. Its narrative centred on three friends whose tight-knit closeness is tested as they fall in love and pursue diverse relationship approaches. The film also marked the birth of Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Farhan’s close friend and producer Ritesh, which has since funded Rock On!!, Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the Fukrey trilogy, Dil Dhadakne Do, Raees, Gully Boy, and Mirzapur.