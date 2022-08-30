Ashton Kutcher sends followers his weight loss update

Kutcher claims having a support structure around me makes difficult things much easier.

The 44-year-old actor is preparing for the 2022 New York City Marathon.

Ashton Kutcher, an actor and businessman, is providing much-needed updates to his followers on his effort to lose weight.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 44-year-old actor claimed that he had lost 12 pounds in preparation for the November 6th, 2022 New York City Marathon.

“The movement of muscle mass from the upper body to the lower body has caused the most significant physical alteration. “My wife [Mila Kunis] has been extremely supportive,” he said, “I’ve lost roughly 12 pounds.”

Kutcher claimed that devoting himself to the procedure had taught him that “having a support structure around me makes difficult things much easier.

According to the That 70s Show star, his wife Kunis, 38, and their two children, Wyatt Isabelle, 7, and Dimitri Portwood, 5, are what will motivate him to the finish line this fall.

“My fundamental motivation is to leave this world a better place than I found it. My family and kids inspire me every day,” he said.

In addition, Kutcher will run in the forthcoming marathon to support Thorn, an organization that develops technology to protect children from sexual assault and purges online resources that promote it.

