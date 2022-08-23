Asim Azhar re-enters Spotify’s top charts with ‘Tu Jo Na Mila’

As the master Asim Azhar creates hit after hit, his followers have become addicted to listening to music via their headphones.

Even if we listen to them several times, it will never be able to change the sensation

We are not the only ones who have fallen under his spell.

Advertisement

As the master Asim Azhar creates hit after hit, his followers have become addicted to listening to music via their headphones. The icing on the cake is that his songs are always popular and never get old or become repetitive for us. Even if we listen to them several times, it will never be able to change the sensation that we get the very first time.

His songs such as “Tu Jo Na Mila,” “Habibi,” “Tera Wo Pyar,” and “Ghalati,” along with many more, are still at the top of many fans’ lists of their all-time favourites. At least his timeless music never gets old for us to listen to.

The singer known as Ghalati has a seductive voice, which has not only captivated us but also won him millions of followers all over the world. We are not the only ones who have fallen under his spell.

His legendary song “Tu Jo Na Mila” has now reclaimed its place at the top of the charts on Spotify India. Even now, three years after it was first made available. Yes! After a duration of three years.

Whether you are in love or sad, Tu Jo Na Mila is an undeniably mesmerising song. It not only calms you down but also transports you down memory lane, and we like it for both of these reasons. Asim Azhar never ceases to amaze us, and he justly deserves all of the love and respect that he receives since every one of his songs is extraordinary and deserving of one’s attention.

Because of his remarkable singing ability and creative approach to music, Asim Azhar has, without a shadow of a doubt, established quite a name for himself in the business. He has an outstanding talent for what he does in addition to having a sense of music that is pretty visually attractive.

Advertisement

Also Read Asim Azhar faces criticism for singing National Anthem at the PISA awards 2021 On social media, a video of the renowned and gifted singer Asim...