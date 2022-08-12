At Arjun & Carla’s reception, Bobby Deol and Sussanne look great

Popular singer Arjun Kanungo tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Carla Dennis.

The couple hosted a star-studded post-wedding party for friends and family.

Bobby Deol, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni looked amazing together.

From the recent days, well known vocalist Arjun Kanungo has been standing out as truly newsworthy as he was undeniably equipped to seal the deal with his long-term sweetheart Carla Dennis.

The vocalist at last got hitched on August 10, 2022, after very nearly 7 years of dating and the couple facilitated an elegant gathering the next night.

The party was gone to by loved ones from the diversion space, who came to praise the couple on the start of their new coexistence.

The post-wedding party was a ritzy social gathering. Arjun Kanungo in his white shirt, tie and dark jacket looked exceptionally running.

Carla looked stunning in her creator white off-shoulder outfit. The pair waved into the camera and graced the paparazzi with their snaps.

Bobby Deol looked phenomenal in his dark kurta and white pants and furthermore demonstrated everything is great by flagging approval.

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni looked astounding together. Arslan in his dark overcoat and Sussanne in her botanical white dress looked totally perfect.

Different visitors who were supposedly welcomed in Karan Johar’s all new joint Neuma were Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Pragya Jaiswal, Maheep Kapoor, Sonal Chauhan, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan.

Prior yesterday, Arjun Kanungo shared photographs of him and Carla Dennis looking shocking in their wedding outfits. Sharing these photos, Arjun expressed, “In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday.

My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives.

We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter – Arjun and Carla Kanungo.”

