ATEEZ’s new song Guerilla wins No.1 trophy in Show Champion

ATEEZ’s new song Guerilla wins the No.1 trophy in Show Champion. According to Allkpop, on the episode of MBC every1’s show airing on August 3, ATEEZ’s song Guerilla earned them their second No. 1 trophy.

Guerilla, ITZY’s Sneakers, STAYC’s Beautiful Monster, LOCO, Hwa Sa’s Somebody, and Seventeen’s World were all nominated for this week’s “Champion Song” award on MBC every1.

Guerilla was crowned the winner after the show.

Watch the Show Champion’s ATEEZ performance here:

