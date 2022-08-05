Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ATEEZ’s new song Guerilla wins No.1 trophy in Show Champion

ATEEZ’s new song Guerilla wins No.1 trophy in Show Champion

Articles
Advertisement
ATEEZ’s new song Guerilla wins No.1 trophy in Show Champion

ATEEZ new song Guerilla wins No.1 trophy in Show Champion

Advertisement
  • ATEEZ’s new song Guerilla wins the No.1 trophy in Show Champion.
  • The band hosted a sizable shooting for their supporters and relatives after receiving the prize.
  • Popular South Korean band ATEEZ had just made a comeback with the song Guerilla.
Advertisement

ATEEZ’s new song Guerilla wins the No.1 trophy in Show Champion. According to Allkpop, on the episode of MBC every1’s show airing on August 3, ATEEZ’s song Guerilla earned them their second No. 1 trophy.

Guerilla, ITZY’s Sneakers, STAYC’s Beautiful Monster, LOCO, Hwa Sa’s Somebody, and Seventeen’s World were all nominated for this week’s “Champion Song” award on MBC every1.
Guerilla was crowned the winner after the show.

The band hosted a sizable shooting for their supporters and relatives after receiving the prize for the “champion song.”

Popular South Korean band ATEEZ had just made a comeback with the song Guerilla.

Watch the Show Champion’s ATEEZ performance here:

Advertisement

Also Read

“WORLD” by SEVENTEEN wins first place on Inkigayo
“WORLD” by SEVENTEEN wins first place on Inkigayo

On Sunday's episode of 'Inkigayo' on SBS, the performance by SEVENTEEN threw...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story