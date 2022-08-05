ATEEZ’s new song Guerilla wins No.1 trophy in Show Champion

“WORLD” by SEVENTEEN wins first place on Inkigayo
On Sunday's episode of 'Inkigayo' on SBS, the performance by SEVENTEEN threw...
ATEEZ’s new song Guerilla wins the No.1 trophy in Show Champion. According to Allkpop, on the episode of MBC every1’s show airing on August 3, ATEEZ’s song Guerilla earned them their second No. 1 trophy.
Guerilla, ITZY’s Sneakers, STAYC’s Beautiful Monster, LOCO, Hwa Sa’s Somebody, and Seventeen’s World were all nominated for this week’s “Champion Song” award on MBC every1.
Guerilla was crowned the winner after the show.
The band hosted a sizable shooting for their supporters and relatives after receiving the prize for the “champion song.”
Popular South Korean band ATEEZ had just made a comeback with the song Guerilla.
Watch the Show Champion’s ATEEZ performance here:
