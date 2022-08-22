Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul move in together

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating for more than three years.

Source close to the couple says that their new home in Bandra is ready.

A private Grih Pravesh puja was held at their new house in July.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have finally found a love nest on Carter Road, Bandra. And the latest update on the couple that is Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have moved in together, according to the sources close to the couple, “Their new home is ready”.

Athiya Shetty was busy moving into their new home as KL Rahul was playing a game against Zimbabwe. And now we learn that Athiya Shetty has been living in her new home for a week. Before KL Rahul returns to Mumbai, the new house is supposed to be organised and set up.

According to a source close to the couple, Mana Shetty and Suniel Shetty held a private Grih Pravesh puja in July at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s new home.

It appears that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating for more than three years. The duo routinely appears on trending topics because to their Instagram and PDA exchanges on social media. Fans have been assuming that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will wed ever since they made their love public.

At an event earlier this year, Athiya Shetty’s dad-actor Suniel Shetty told, “She is a daughter, she will get married sometime. I’d want my son also to get married. The sooner the better! But it’s their choice. As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. It’s for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. I’d like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there.”

Due to an injury and COVID-19, KL Rahul missed two months of cricket. During the Zimbabwe trip, he returned to the field and batted for the first time. With the 2015 release of Hero, which also starred Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut. Her most recent appearance was alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor.